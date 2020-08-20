Photo Release

August 20, 2020 BICAM Conference on Bayanihan 2 Bill: Senator Risa Hontiveros during the Bicameral Conference Committee on the Disagreeing Provisions of the Bayanihan To Recover as One Bill on Thursday pushed for the inclusion of life-saver flexible term loans or 'Pantawid Pautang' to assist MSMEs that struggle to keep open. Another amendment made by Hontiveros includes security of tenure for teachers and employees, for a period of 9 months or one school year, of private schools that receive financial assistance from the government. The senator hopes that these amendments will help those whose livelihood are affected by the pandemic.