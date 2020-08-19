Photo Release

August 19, 2020 Honoring former Sen. Alfredo “Fred” Lim: Sen. Francis Tolentino shares to his colleagues his fond recollection of the late former Sen. Alfredo Lim when the latter was still Manila mayor. In sponsoring the Senate resolution honoring the former lawmaker, which was initiated by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Tolentino noted Lim’s numerous contributions during his three-year stint (2004-2007) in the upper chamber that included bills giving free medicines and health care to indigent patients, protecting the families of the deceased from harassment of hospitals and funeral parlors, among many other significant measures. (Albert Calvelo/Senate Prib)