Photo Release

August 19, 2020 Zubiri on suspension of top PhilHealth officials: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri introduces amendments to Senate Resolution No. 502, which urges President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately suspend top officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) to prevent them from hampering the investigation of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Commission on Audit (COA) and other investigative bodies. (Screen grab/PRIB)