Photo Release

August 19, 2020 Poe grateful to Lim for FPJ statue: Sen. Grace Poe, who asked to be made co-author of a Senate resolution honoring former Manila mayor and Sen. Alfredo “Fred” Lim, said her family is very grateful to Lim who was behind the installation of a bronze statue of FJP along Roxas Blvd. in Manila several years ago. “I don’t think anyone has given my father that much honor, aside from the National Artist Award, and because of that, we thank him and we hope that his memory will live on,” Poe said during Wednesday’s plenary session, August 19, 2020. Lim ran and won a Senate seat in 2004 under the opposition coalition led by Poe's father, the late movie icon Fernando Poe Jr. or "FPJ". (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)