August 19, 2020 Alfredo Lim, a man of the law: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon in co-sponsoring a resolution honoring the late Sen. Alfredo Lim, whom he had known since 1990s, said: “He had a very colourful public career but I can say that he indeed was a man of the law. As I knew him, he would push the law to its acceptable limits because he would adhere to the rule of law. He wanted to provide a better political stability in our society then,” Drilon said during Wednesday’s plenary session, August 19, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)