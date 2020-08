Photo Release

August 19, 2020 No handshakes: Sen. Francis Tolentino (left) elbow bumps AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay (right) to avoid shaking hands, after Wednesday’s Committee on Public and Dangerous Drugs hearing, August 18, 2020, on the Jolo, Sulu fatal shooting incident last July 29, 2020. Looking on are: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, panel chair; and other police officials who testified in the hearing. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)