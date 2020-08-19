Photo Release

August 19, 2020 The mistahs: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (middle) poses for a quick “selfie” with “mistahs” from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Dir. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa (left) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay (right) after Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, August 19, 2020. All are members of the PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986. (Alex Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)