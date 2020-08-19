Photo Release

August 19, 2020 File cases then move forward: Sen. Francis Tolentino urges the Department of Justice (DOJ) to act fast in the filing of appropriate cases against Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel involved in the fatal shooting of four Army soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, 2020. “As we move forward, strict implementation of protocols concerning joint actions, interoperability actions involving Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and PNP should be strictly observed as we pursue one direction having a safe and peaceful community,” Tolentino said during the hybrid hearing held by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)