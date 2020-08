Photo Release

August 19, 2020 Hontiveros quizzes policemen involved in shooting incident: Sen. Risa Hontiveros quizzes the policemen who allegedly shot to death four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last June 29. “The incident in Jolo is not an isolated case. As lawmakers, we want to ensure that this will not happen again,” Hontiveros said during the Senate investigation Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Screen grab/PRIB)