Photo Release

August 19, 2020 Bato questions policemen in shooting incident: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who was also a former chief of the Philippine National Police, questions the policemen who allegedly shot to death four soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, 2020. The Senate initiated an investigation on the incident Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)