Photo Release

August 19, 2020 Senate starts probe on the shooting of 4 soldiers in Sulu: Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Chairman Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over a hybrid inquiry, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, looking into the shooting of four soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Sulu allegedly by personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on June 29, 2020. “We are here today to hear all sides of the story, to help serve justice to the aggrieved parties, to see the loopholes in policies and laws and to prevent the repeat of such incident in the future,” Dela Rosa said in his opening statement. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)