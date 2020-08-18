Photo Release

August 18, 2020 Gordon on PhilHealth irregularities: Sen. Richard Gordon during the continuation of the Committee of the Whole hybrid inquiry on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) enumerated a number of questionable transactions made by the agency in the past years such as the use of PhilHealth premiums to fund several projects of the Department of Health (DOH) and alleged overpayments to some private hospitals. “Did we ever punish these people? Did we ever investigate them? Have we ever prosecuted anybody? The answer, Sir, is 'no',” Gordon concluded. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)