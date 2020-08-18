Photo Release

August 18, 2020 Inequities in IRM distribution to hospitals: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing, August 18, 2020, notes the inequities in the distribution of funds under the interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) to health care institutions (HCIs). Villar said that of the 8,477 accredited public and private hospitals, only 728 HCIs received funds under IRM, or only eight percent of accredited hospitals. “The question is how the PhilHealth selects its beneficiaries?” Villar asked.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)