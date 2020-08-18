Photo Release

August 18, 2020 Villanueva on free random Covid-19 tests: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, asks Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez, who sits as an ex-officio board member of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), if the agency could conduct random Covid-19 tests among workers in small scale businesses who cannot afford to pay for swab tests. “The only way we can catch the asymptomatic who are super spreaders among workers in the small business sector is to conduct free random tests for them,” Villanueva said during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing, August 18, 2020. Villanueva also brought to the attention of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reports that some hospitals have already refused to admit severe and critical patients of Covid-19. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)