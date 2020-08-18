Photo Release

August 18, 2020 Lacson shows documents on Balanga Rural Bank: Sen. Panfilo Lacson shows documents relating to the Balanga Rural Bank controversy during Tuesday’s continuation of the Committee of the Whole hybrid inquiry, August 18, 2020, on the alleged irregularities in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Earlier, PhilHealth anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Montes Keith accused the agency’s top management of transferring P9.7 million to the Balanga Rural Bank for “no valid reason.” (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)