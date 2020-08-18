Photo Release

August 18, 2020 On the relationship of PhilHealth with DOH: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to explain the relationship of the Department of Health (DOH) with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), noting that the data presented by the DOH does not tally with the payment of claims released by the state health insurance agency. Marcos, during the Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing Tuesday, August 18, 2020, also asked Duque to resolve the issue of the rampant upcasing of pneumonia cases to which he assured that those found involved in illegal upcasing will be held liable. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)