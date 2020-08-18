Photo Release

August 18, 2020 Strengthen PhilHealth’s legal department: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri raises the need to strengthen the legal department of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) following reports that the agency released billions of its funds to private hospitals with pending fraud cases. “If we want to plug the leakages, we need to be strong in implementing the law particularly the penal provisions,” Zubiri told Health Sec. Francisco Duque III during the continuation of the Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, on the alleged widespread corruption in the agency. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)