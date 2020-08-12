Photo Release

August 12, 2020 Integrating preventive healthcare in the curriculum: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks education officials how preventive healthcare is being integrated in the school curriculum. She underscored the importance of nutrition and an eight-hour sleep for the youth. Cayetano, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing Wednesday, August 12, 2020, told educators to ensure that in the new normal, students are taught the four C’s – critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)