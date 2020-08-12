Photo Release

August 12, 2020 Where is the IRR for RA 11480?: Sen. Francis Tolentino reminds the Department of Education (DepEd) of its mandate to draft the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for Republic Act No. 11480 which allows the President to adjust the country’s school calendar during an emergency or calamity. Tolentino, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Wednesday, August 12, 2020, said the DepEd only has until August 19 to comply with the 30-day period to produce the IRR. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)