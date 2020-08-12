Photo Release

August 12, 2020 Establishing a ‘better normal’: Sen. Bong Go, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing, August 12, 2020, looking into several education measures, says there is a need to adapt, enhance or modify the curricula to address the needs of the youth by establishing a "better normal" under the new normal. “It is our responsibility to ensure (our children’s safety and well-being), not only in this time of pandemic but also as we usher in the new normal that comes with it,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)