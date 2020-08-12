Photo Release

August 12, 2020 4M out-of-school youth next year: Sen. Nancy Binay was told by education officials that an estimated four million students will not be attending school next year. In a virtual hearing Wednesday, August 12, 2020 conducted by the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Binay learned that the estimated decrease in the student population in both public and private schools was due to the coronavirus pandemic and that efforts are now being studied on how the non-enrolees will still be able to access learning activities under the blended learning scheme. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)