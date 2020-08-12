Photo Release

August 12, 2020 Gatchalian on opening of classes: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Basic Education looking into several measures on education under the new normal, says the Department of Education (DepEd) has no clear plans on how to ensure the safety of its teachers and they cannot be forced to deliver the modules, especially in areas where there are a reported number of Covid-19 cases. “That’s why I’m recommending to postpone the school opening in case MECQ will be continued in these areas,” he said Wednesday, August 12, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)