August 11, 2020 Review circular on IRM: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole, August 11, 2020, asks Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) officials on the legal basis for releasing funds under the interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) for non-Covid-related cases. Cayetano said PhilHealth officials, who kept on justifying the releases of funds, must review Circular No. 2020-0007 which establishes quick response to all Filipinos adversely affected by fortuitous events. She said the release of IRM to such cases as diabetes or pneumonia is tantamount to unauthorized use of the fund. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)