Photo Release

August 11, 2020 Overhaul the system, revamp PhilHealth: Sen. Richard Gordon during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, August 11, 2020 broached the idea of overhauling the system of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) that includes a revamp of its present organization. “Based on the ‘historical records’ of PhilHealth, we can say that it has become notoriously undesirable,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)