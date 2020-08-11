Photo Release

August 11, 2020 Angara on alleged PhilHealth irregularities: Angara on alleged PhilHealth irregularities: Sen. Sonny Angara asks Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) chief information officer Jovita Aragona to submit to the Committee of the Whole PhilHealth’s detailed IT procurement plans. He also asked PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer (ret.) BGen Ricardo Morales during the hybrid inquiry Tuesday, August 11, 2020 if the agency would be willing to work with anti-red tape authorities to “make things more efficient” at the PhilHealth to which Morales readily agreed. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)