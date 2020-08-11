Photo Release

August 11, 2020 Amending law on preventive suspension of public officers: Sen. Bong Go sees the need to revisit existing laws imposing preventive suspension against government officials who are subjects of investigations. Go, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole, August 11, 2020, said that the continued stay in posts of PhilHealth officials impedes the work of the task force created by President Duterte to probe alleged irregularities hounding the agency. “I think we, as legislators, may consider the possibility of amending the laws on public officers to allow their immediate preventive suspension so that those suspected of fraud cannot influence the results of the probe,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)