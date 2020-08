Photo Release

August 6, 2020 Cayetano on future health delivery service: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides over a virtual hearing Thursday, August 6, 2020, to look into the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the future health delivery service of the Philippines and to prepare for future pandemics and other health emergencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)