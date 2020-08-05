Photo Release

August 5, 2020 Strengthening open distance learning Act: Sen. Pia Cayetano during Wednesday’s (August 5, 2020) virtual hearing held by the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education says she supports measures related to open distance learning, including the proposed creation of an online learning and distance education office under the Commission on Higher Education. “I very much welcome the efforts and any initiative to strengthen this further, including creating an office that will really be able to maximize the intention of this bill,” she said . Cayetano was the chairperson of the Committee on Education, Arts and Culture who steered the passage of the Open Distance Learning Act during the 16th Congress. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)