Photo Release

August 5, 2020 No face-to-face classes in SUCs: Sen. Win Gatchalian was told during Wednesday’s (August 5, 2020) virtual hearing held by the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, that physical classes in the tertiary level remain uncertain, especially after the government reverted Metro Manila and other provinces to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). According to Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero de Vera III, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has yet to come up with specific guidelines allowing face-to-face classes in state universities and colleges (SUCs). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)