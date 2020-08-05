Photo Release

August 5, 2020 Difficulty in online learning: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, during the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education virtual hearing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, cites the difficulty of online schooling, especially in far-flung areas. Zubiri said online learning might be less challenging in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. The bigger challenge, he said lies in Visayas and Mindanao where internet signal is slow or in some cases, does not exist. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)