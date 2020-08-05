Photo Release

August 5, 2020 Hearing on alternative modes of learning: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, presides over a virtual hearing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, on proposals seeking to establish a tertiary online learning and distance education office under the Commission on Higher Education, and to provide moratorium on student loan payments during disasters and other emergencies. The committee will also look into the feasibility of creating an online educational delivery platform and the preparedness of higher education institutions, students and faculty shifting to online modes of learning. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)