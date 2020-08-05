Photo Release

August 5, 2020 Share the resources: Sen. Imee Marcos prods Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero De Vera to remind officials of the University of the Philippines' (UP) - Open University to share its resources for open distance learning to other universities, particularly those in the provinces. Marcos, during the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education virtual hearing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, said UP is mandated under the Open Distance Learning Act to help other higher educational institutions. “It’s in the law, it’s (those resources are funded by) a public fund. Why is UP refusing to share (these learning materials),” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)