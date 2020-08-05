Photo Release

August 5, 2020 Go on online education: Sen. Bong Go asks colleagues to take careful consideration of the modes of learning as the country shifts from traditional education to online platforms. He also appealed to school officials to help students adjust to the new modes of learning. “We need to look not only on the government’s capability to adjust but also on our students’ capability to adapt to the new norm of education. I hope no students will fail due to lack of gadget and access to technology. Students should be given the same opportunities of learning continuity plans in all levels of education,” Go said during a virtual hearing on tertiary online learning and distance education, among others Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)