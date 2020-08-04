Photo Release

August 4, 2020 On interim reimbursement mechanism: Sen. Pia Cayetano questions PhilHealth President Ricardo Morales on the release of funds under the interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) to non-fortuitous event, noting that funds were released to areas with high incidence of COVID-19 cases. Cayetano, during the Committee of the Whole hearing on PhilHealth Tuesday, August 4, 2020, said that while there is a need to nail the pandemic and other health concerns, IRM must be able to quickly respond to fortuitous events. She recommended that the agency should come out with a circular or board resolution that allows the agency to give to non-COVID related ailments and conditions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)