Photo Release

August 4, 2020 Enough is enough!: Sen. Bong Go urges the Office of the Ombudsman to step into the alleged fraudulent acts of PhilHealth officials. Go, during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, August 4, 2020, said he challenged PhilHealth president BGen. (ret.) Ricardo Morales to weed out corruption in the agency when the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigated last year the purported fraudulent claims and “ghost dialysis” treatments. He lamented that similar allegations of corruptions continue to persist. “Please get to the bottom of this mess. We need to unmask those behind the alleged mafia—if there’s indeed one. We need to hold them accountable, put them to jail and serve the corresponding sentence,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)