Photo Release

August 4, 2020 Sen. Angara's recommendations: Sen. Sonny Angara during the hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the PhilHealth controversy Tuesday, August 4, 2020, recommends that the Committee call for a special audit by the Governance Commission for GOCCs on PhilHealth funds involving payments made in a brisk or fast manner; invite the Department of Budget, specifically the PhilGEPS to see if there is overpricing on the purchases made by the agency; and call on the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission to provide details on the alleged systematic corruption in the government’s insurance system. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)