August 4, 2020 Gordon on PhilHealth irregularities: Sen. Richard Gordon says overpricing and overpayments of transactions have been observed at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) over the years. According to Gordon, the lack of continuity of PhilHealth administrators had resulted in lack of stability of the agency. The Senate had initiated an investigation on the alleged failure of the PhilHealth to release insurance claims to its accredited hospitals and alleged widespread corruption in the agency. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)