August 4, 2020 Pacquiao’s appeal: Sen. Manny Pacquiao, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee of the Whole, August 4, 2020, appeals to PhilHealth President BGen. (ret.) Ricardo Morales to expose corrupt officials in the agency who are taking advantage of the poor. He also called on all government officials and workers to unite and help the country progress. “I hope that from this moment on, we would expose those who steal, those who are corrupt and those who are taking advantage of our poor countrymen,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)