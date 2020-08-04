Photo Release

August 4, 2020 Dela Rosa on PhilHealth chief: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa discloses during the Committee of the Whole hearing Tuesday, August 4, 2020, that President Rodrigo Duterte personally recruited BGen (ret.) Ricardo Morales to clean up the alleged corruption at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). “I know you as an official who did not compromise his principle and we all looked up to you because you embodied courage, integrity and loyalty. You were a vocal critic on corruption and other malpractices in the government. You were perceived by President Duterte as the last and final option to end the problems at the PhilHealth. I hope and pray that you can bail yourself out this predicament,” said Dela Rosa. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)