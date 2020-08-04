Photo Release

August 4, 2020 Hontiveros on PhilHealth controversy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco, Jr. to explain the action taken by the agency on the adverse findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) and the internal audit on the agency's information technology project during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, August 4, 2020. “Same time last year, PhilHealth was subjected to the same inquiry on corruption or syndicated operations intended to defraud the agency,” Hontiveros said, noting that PhilHealth is facing the same allegations of corruption under a new administrator. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)