August 4, 2020 Indigents, senior citizens, OFWs get more from PhilHealth: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the Committee of the Whole hearing Tuesday, August 4, 2020, asks PhilHealth officials how much the agency will cover for the hospitalization of its members. Resource persons physically present in the hearing said indigents, senior citizens and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) receive around 60 percent of the benefit payout while the contributing members receive 40 percent. Officials also said PhilHealth covers only a portion of the hospital bills of hospitalized members based on illness. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)