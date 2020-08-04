Photo Release

August 4, 2020 Poe grills Morales’ efforts to cleanup PhilHealth: Sen. Grace Poe questions PhilHealth president and chief executive officer BGen. (ret.) Ricardo Morales’ efforts to “cleanup” the agency of alleged corruption as ordered by President Duterte who appointed him to the post in July 2019. Poe, during the Committee of the Whole inquiry on PhilHealth, August 4, 2020, noted that legal cases remain pending a year after Morales’ appointment. “It seems like it is not at the top of your head,” Poe commented. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)