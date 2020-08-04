Photo Release

August 4, 2020 What happened to fraud cases?: Sen. Imee Marcos during the investigation of the Committee of the Whole, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, on the alleged corruption in the agency, asks officials of PhilHealth to provide a closure report on cases filed against some of its officials, hospitals and private individuals involved in fraudulent acts, particularly in Region I, and the actions taken thereon by the agency. According to Marcos a culture of impunity seems to prevail in the agency because individuals involved in irregularities remain unpunished. (Photo by Office of Sen. Imee Marcos)