Photo Release

August 4, 2020 Recto on PhilHealth reserve fund: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto questions PhilHealth officials on the agency’s responses to Covid-19 and how they are disbursing the P110 billion reserve fund set aside for emergency situations like the pandemic. While PhilHealth might see a decline in direct contributions this year, Recto said the agency would still have additional income to be derived from the sin taxes. “If you spend roughly around P50 billion for this year, you will still have around P60 billion for next year,” Recto said, questioning the officials’ claim that PhilHealth will be in the red by 2022. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)