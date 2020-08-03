Photo Release

August 3, 2020 SP Sotto honors ‘The Boss’: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III sponsors on the floor Monday, August 3, 2020, Senate Resolution 458, in consideration of Senate Resolution Nos. 450 and 458, honoring the late businessman and former Ambassador Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr. “Boss Danding was the original Boss. The meaning of ‘boss’ in his case was not in the sense of a stern superior but as a term of endearment,” Sotto said in describing the philanthropist, banker, sports patron, former Tarlac governor, former representative of the 1st District of Tarlac and chairman emeritus of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) of which Sotto and Senators Win Gatchalian and Lito Lapid are members. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)