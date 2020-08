Photo Release

August 3, 2020 ‘Tol’ attends caucus: Sen. Francis Tolentino on Monday, 3 August 2020, attends an all-senators’ caucus on the recommendation to lockdown the Senate and on planned convening of the Committee of the Whole Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to investigate the alleged corruption, incompetence and inefficiency in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)