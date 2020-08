Photo Release

August 3, 2020 ‘Bato’ attends caucus: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Monday, August 3, 2020, attends an all-senators’ caucus before the plenary session to discuss, among others, the recommended lockdown of the Senate. The senators are also expected to discuss the convening of the Committee of the Whole to investigate the anomalies involving PhilHealth officials. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)