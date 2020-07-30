Photo Release

July 30, 2020 Bato not alone: Sen. Francis Tolentino, in interpellating Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa during Wednesday’s session, July 29, 2020, says the senator is not alone in calling for the reimposition of death penalty. “It appears from the recital made by the gentleman from Davao del Sur that he is not alone in calling for the revival of death penalty. And there appears to be a preponderance of sponsors calling for the reimposition of death penalty,” Tolentino said upon learning that there are 10 death penalty bills pending before the Committee on Justice and Human Rights. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)