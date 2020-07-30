Photo Release

July 30, 2020 Sen. Win bats for inclusive education for learners with disabilities: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the latest technical working group (TWG) meeting tackling bills on inclusive education for children and youth with special needs Thursday, July 30, 2020. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture and author of one of several bills on inclusive education, Gatchalian batted for accessible and quality education that will address the needs of learners with disabilities. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)