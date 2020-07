Photo Release

July 29, 2020 Go supports reimposition of death penalty: Sen. Bong Go says he supports the reimposition of the death penalty for certain heinous crimes. “Reimposing the death penalty can be a strong deterrent from committing heinous crimes,” Go said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Go has filed Senate Bill No. 207, which seeks to reinstate the death penalty for certain heinous crimes involving dangerous drugs and plunder. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)